CFI welcomes new leaders and broad perspectives on 2018-2019 board

KANSAS CITY, MO. – The Center for Food Integrity welcomes a new slate of board members and officers that reflects the diversity of CFI's broad membership across the food and agriculture industries.

Doyle Karr, director of biotechnology public policy for Corteva Agriscience, was named president during the board's July meeting in Kansas City, Kan., where officer and executive committee elections were held. Craig Wilson, vice president, general merchandising manager at Costco Wholesale, was elected vice president. Kirk Merritt, executive director of Ohio Soybean Council, is secretary/treasurer. Directors elected to the executive committee are David Fikes, Food Marketing Institute; Amanda Hannah, Chick-fil-A; Len Heflich, Grupo Bimbo (past president); and Monica Massey, Dairy Farmers of America.

Other board members include Leon Bruner, Grocery Manufacturers Association, Doug Buhler, Michigan State University, Jason Clay, World Wildlife Fund, Keith Dailey, The Kroger Company, Bill Even, National Pork Board, Philip Good, United Soybean Board, Stewart Leeth, Smithfield Foods, Inc., Karen Plaut, Purdue University College of Agriculture, Amy Roady, Illinois Soybean Association, Mace Thornton, American Farm Bureau Federation, Ernst Van Orsouw, Genus/PIC, Mindy Whittle, Monsanto Company. Charlie Arnot is CFI CEO and Terry Fleck serves as CFI executive director.

Now in its 11th year, CFI is a not-for-profit association whose sole mission is to earn trust in food and agriculture – providing its members with opportunities to collaborate on important issues, and in-depth trust research and expert insights on how to effectively engage with consumers and the influencers driving today's food culture.

This fall, CFI will launch a new research approach – comprehensive digital ethnography research that provides social sciences analysis on millions of consumer interactions in real time on any trend or topic – including breaking news and crises.

The first comprehensive search engine for instant consumer insight, this tool tracks the trail of online breadcrumbs – observing and identifying consumer attitudes and motivations allowing us to:

Instantly identify the socio-demographics including age, education, gender and socioeconomic status.

Understand why people care about the trend or topic, instantly delivering the dominant attitudes, motivations, values and fears that drive the topic.

Determine how mature a trend is, and its total market potential, instantly mapping how quickly the trend is being adopted and identifying the current market size versus future market potential. Additionally, the system can reveal the dominant influencers and brands, identify the dominant news articles related to the topic and preferred social channels, compare statistics to national averages, examine how a trend has changed over time, compare multiple topics and trends and much more.

The research approach is available for members and non-members interested in accessing real-time insights and analysis. For more information, contact CFI at learnmore@foodintegerity.org. To learn more about CFI's leadership and membership, log on to http://www.foodintegrity.org.