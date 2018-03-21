CFTC Ag Committee to hold public meeting in Kansas

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission Agricultural Advisory Committee will hold a public meeting on April 5 in Overland Park, Kan.

This meeting will precede AgCon2018, an agriculture commodity futures conference presented by CFTC and the Center for Risk Management Education and Research at Kansas State University.

"I am thrilled to have this meeting in America's Heartland and it's a great segue into AgCon208," said Commissioner Rostin Behnam, who is the sponsor of the committee.

"The bedrock principles of price discovery and risk management are as relevant today as they were at the advent of futures trading. I look forward to a thoughtful discussion about how to ensure those principles endure as agricultural markets evolve."

At this meeting, the AAC will discuss items related to price discovery and risk management in agricultural markets. A formal agenda for this meeting is forthcoming.

The meeting will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the Sheraton Overland Park Convention Center, 6100 College Blvd. in Overland Park.