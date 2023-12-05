CFTC issues voluntary carbon credit guidance

“Today’s action by the CFTC is the culmination of a two-year examination of carbon markets, and many more years of in-depth work regarding the impacts of climate on financial markets,” Chairman Rostin Behnam said.

“The Voluntary Carbon Market Proposed Guidance is a clear statement that the CFTC will do its part to elevate the standard setting efforts already underway. Our goal all along has been to help shape standards in support of integrity, which will lead to transparency, liquidity, and ultimately price discovery — all established hallmarks of CFTC regulated markets,” Behnam said. “I am incredibly proud of our agency for taking such intentional and impactful action today.

“The proposed guidance recognizes that outlining factors for an exchange to consider in connection with contract design and listing may help to advance the standardization of voluntary carbon credit derivative contracts in a manner that fosters transparency and liquidity, accurate pricing, and market integrity.

“For the first time ever, the CFTC is proposing regulatory guidance for exchanges listing products aimed at providing tools to manage risk, promote price discovery, and help channel capital to support decarbonization,” Behnam said.

“The publication of this proposed guidance and request for public comment marks the culmination of years of work with stakeholders such as farmers, foresters, end users, energy traders and associations, emission-trading focused entities, carbon-credit rating agencies, crediting programs, CFTC-registered exchanges and clearinghouses, and derivatives trade associations. This proposal also represents a whole-of-government approach in coordination with our partners across the federal complex.”