CFTC issues voluntary carbon credit guidance
|The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has approved a proposed guidance and request for public comment regarding the listing for trading of voluntary carbon credit derivative contracts, the CFTC announced today.
The proposed guidance outlines certain factors a CFTC-regulated exchange, or designated contract market, should consider when addressing requirements of the Commodity Exchange Act and CFTC regulations that are relevant to the contract design and listing process.
|“Today’s action by the CFTC is the culmination of a two-year examination of carbon markets, and many more years of in-depth work regarding the impacts of climate on financial markets,” Chairman Rostin Behnam said.
“The Voluntary Carbon Market Proposed Guidance is a clear statement that the CFTC will do its part to elevate the standard setting efforts already underway. Our goal all along has been to help shape standards in support of integrity, which will lead to transparency, liquidity, and ultimately price discovery — all established hallmarks of CFTC regulated markets,” Behnam said. “I am incredibly proud of our agency for taking such intentional and impactful action today.
“The proposed guidance recognizes that outlining factors for an exchange to consider in connection with contract design and listing may help to advance the standardization of voluntary carbon credit derivative contracts in a manner that fosters transparency and liquidity, accurate pricing, and market integrity.
“For the first time ever, the CFTC is proposing regulatory guidance for exchanges listing products aimed at providing tools to manage risk, promote price discovery, and help channel capital to support decarbonization,” Behnam said.
“The publication of this proposed guidance and request for public comment marks the culmination of years of work with stakeholders such as farmers, foresters, end users, energy traders and associations, emission-trading focused entities, carbon-credit rating agencies, crediting programs, CFTC-registered exchanges and clearinghouses, and derivatives trade associations. This proposal also represents a whole-of-government approach in coordination with our partners across the federal complex.”
|Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero said, “I am pleased to support today’s proposed guidance regarding the listing of voluntary carbon credit derivatives. I want to recognize Chairman Behnam’s leadership in the voluntary carbon credit space. The proposed guidance follows efforts by the commission to develop capacity in understanding and regulating voluntary carbon credits.
“The physical effects of climate change are amplifying, she said. “2023 is likely to go down as the warmest year on record. The intensifying physical impacts of climate change pose serious risks to commodities derivatives markets and potentially systemic risk to the financial system if not effectively managed. Our mission includes promoting resilience in derivatives markets that can play a critical role in managing climate risk.”
|Commissioner Kristin Johnson said, “I find the proposed guidance to be necessary, but insufficient. I am hopeful that the proposed guidance ushers in discussion and the development of a comprehensive regulatory framework for addressing the deeply concerning, and nearly indisputable, proliferation of fraud in carbon credit markets.”
The comment period for the proposed guidance will be open for 75 days, and will end on Feb. 16, 2024. Comments may be submitted online.
|Reacting to the release of the guidance, Sasha Mackler, executive director of the energy program at the Bipartisan Policy Center, said today, “For voluntary carbon markets to work effectively, we must be able to trust that carbon credits are delivering climate benefits, as advertised, to ensure investments are directed to the best projects”
“This CFTC guidance is a valuable step that will create increased transparency and standardization for the derivative market for carbon credits that will have positive spillover effects in the broader voluntary carbon marketplace, crowding capital in, rather than out.”
In April, Behnam participated in a BPC fireside chat with Mackler, in conjunction with the release of a report with Carbon Direct, which evaluated “five policy pathways for the federal government to strengthen the quality of carbon credits and bolster confidence in the carbon marketplace.”
Ag & Politics