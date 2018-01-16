CFTC, K-State open registration for commodity futures conference
January 16, 2018
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Center for Risk Management Education and Research at Kansas State University announced that registration is open for the "Protecting America's Agricultural Markets: An Agricultural Commodity Futures Conference," that will be April 5–6 in Overland Park, Kan.
The conference, billed as "first-of-its kind," is to include discussions on macro-economic trends and issues affecting American agricultural futures markets and managing risk and protecting participants from manipulation, fraud and other unlawful activities, the CFTC said in a news release.
"CFTC's Kansas City (Mo.) office and CRMER are collaborating to bring together people across federal, state, and local governments, with voices from agribusiness and academia to discuss a range of topics of interests to the agricultural community," the commission said.
Topics include:
» The global markets' impact on agricultural futures markets
» Potential market manipulation
» Spoofing
» The lack of convergence and elevated volatility between cash and futures prices in certain markets
» Ways in which market participants and consumers can protect themselves against fraud and violations of the Commodity Exchange Act.
A conference agenda will be announced in February.