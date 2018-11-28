CFTC, Kansas State announce dates for ag conference

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Center for Risk Management Education and Research at Kansas State University will host AgCon2019, the second annual agricultural commodity futures conference, April 11-12 in Overland Park, Kan., the CFTC and Kansas State announced Tuesday.

The conference brings together federal, state, and local governments with agribusiness and academia to discuss a range of topics that are important to the agricultural community who depend on the futures markets.

CFTC Chairman Christopher Giancarlo said that the sessions will focus on some key areas that sparked great interest at last year's conference, including electronic trading and the use of matching algorithms, lack of convergence in certain contracts, and emerging issues that affect users of agricultural futures markets.

The CFTC and Kansas State University have said that details of conference arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Kansas State University has posted details of last year's conference on its website at http://www.k-state.edu/riskmanagement/conference.html.