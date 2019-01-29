CFTC releases report schedule; Giancarlo praises staff

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Market Intelligence Branch of the Division of Market Oversight today announced an updated release schedule for CFTC market data reports that were delayed during the lapse in appropriations.

During the lapse in appropriations, the CFTC suspended publication of the weekly Commitments of Traders report (COT), the weekly Cotton On Call report (COC), and the monthly Bank Participation Report (BPR). As the agency resumes its normal operations, the CFTC will start publishing these reports again with the schedule below. Any changes to these dates will be announced on CFTC's website.

COT: The last COT report was published on Dec. 21, 2018. Reports going forward from that date will be published in chronological order beginning with the report previously scheduled for release on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018. (based on data from Monday, Dec. 24, 2018). The CFTC expects to publish this report on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. After this, the CFTC expects to publish one report on Tuesday and another on Friday of each week until the reports are current as per the normal schedule.

COC: The last COC report was published on Dec. 20, 2018. Reports going forward from that date will be published in chronological order beginning with the report previously scheduled for release on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018 (based on data from Friday, Dec. 21, 2018). The CFTC expects to publish this report on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. After this, the CFTC expects to publish one report on Monday and another on Thursday of each week until the reports are current as per the normal schedule.

BPR: The January 2019 BPR was not published. The CFTC expects to publish this report on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. The CFTC expects that the report scheduled to be published on Feb. 8 will now be published on Feb. 22. Beginning with the March edition, reports will be published as normal.

In a separate statement Monday, CFTC Chairman Christopher Giancarlo said the CFTC had resumed operations and "enthusiastically welcomed back hundreds of employees to our offices in Washington, Kansas City, Chicago and New York. We are grateful for the professional manner in which they handled the uncertainty of the shutdown."

"While the lapse in appropriations meant that much of the CFTC's work was required by law to cease, the CFTC continued to perform essential market-critical functions throughout the shutdown," Giancarlo said. "The agency was well prepared, utilizing its Lapse in Appropriations action plan adopted a year ago. A small team of agency staff continued to monitor derivatives markets and ensured that essential enforcement activities were carried out."

Giancarlo also noted, "Over five weeks, the commissioners gathered together to hear reports from senior agency personnel about underlying market activity and discuss the handling of essential agency functions. I am indebted to Commissioners Brian Quintenz, Rostin Behnam, Dawn Stump and Dan Berkovitz for their engagement and support that enabled the CFTC to operate with bipartisan common sense during the past 35 days."