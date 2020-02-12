CFVGA sixth annual conference will be held Feb. 24-25

The Colorado Fruit & Vegetable Growers Association will hold its sixth annual conference Feb. 24-25, 2020, at the Renaissance Denver Stapleton Hotel. Kicking off the conference will be John Cravens, Yercic Label, addressing the latest in produce trends and research findings.

“High-quality produce remains the number one driver in a consumer’s grocery store choice, which provides Colorado fruit and vegetable growers with tremendous opportunity,” said Cravens. “In addition, 53 percent of shoppers said they want to see an expanded local assortment in their produce section.”

Yerecic Label has conducted consumer research for 15 years and uses its long-term research to suggest opportunities for growth in the produce sector at retail stores.

“Each year vegetable growers must decide what they will plant,” said Adrian Card, CFVGA founding board member and chair of the conference committee. “Knowing the direction of consumer trends can be very helpful as growers decide which veggies will be in the most demand.”

Conference break-out sessions include educational content on agricultural labor, organic rule changes, issues specific to small and beginning farmers, produce pricing strategies, new market opportunities, biological pest control, produce safety and more. CFVGA will have its annual member meeting Monday following lunch, and on Tuesday it will hold its awards luncheon. Sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities also are available.

Card said the conference is of value to all produce growers regardless of size or type of production. “All growers will benefit from seeing new technologies and products offered by an expected 50-plus exhibitors, and the grower-buyer networking session introduces farmers to produce buyers in a fast-paced, “speed-dating” style format.”

More information on the CFVGA conference, including links to registration and lodging are be available at: https://cfvga.org. Exhibitor request forms are being accepted now. For questions or more information contact CFVGA at (303) 594.3827 or admin@coloradoproduce.org. Use the same links to inquire about exhibit and sponsorship opportunities.

The CFVGA is comprised of more than 250 members, including growers of all sizes and types of production throughout the state, as well as representatives of allied industries. The Colorado fruit and vegetable growing sector contributes nearly $485 million to Colorado at the farm gate and is multiplied as it goes through the distribution chain. Over 90,000 Colorado acres are in fruit and vegetable production.