Chadron, Scottsbluff workshops focus on creating farm-ranch financial plans
November 27, 2017
Every Dollar Counts workshops will be offered in Chadron and Scottsbluff, Neb., in December to help farmers and ranchers develop a financial plan for their operation during this period of low income.
Upon completion of this two-hour program, participants will have a better understanding of how financial records can be used to make management decisions and confidently discuss their financial position with their family, business partners and lenders.
Cost is $20. To register, contact the person listed at each site.
Topics covered include: basics of balance sheet construction and analysis, cash flow and keeping farm/ranch financial records, and income statements for measuring profitability.
Dates, time, and location:
·Chadron, Dec. 19 at 5:30 p.m. At the Dawes County Fairgrounds. Call the Dawes County Extension Office to register, (308) 432-3373.
·Scottsbluff, Dec. 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center. Call Jessica Groskopf to register, (308) 632-1247.