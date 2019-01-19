Champion looking for another National Western title

DENVER – Bareback rider Richmond Champion put himself in position to add a second National Western Stock Show Rodeo title to his resume on Friday night.

Champion had his first of two horses and scored a whopping 88 points to take the lead in the first round. The horse that took him there is from Calgary Stampede and is named Added Money. Champion is hoping with his 88-point ride, he will have added money to his checking account, but he will have to wait for a week to see where his score puts him. Added Money is a six-year-old gelding out of the world champion bucking horse Grated Coconut and as a young bucking horse, he is showing a lot of promise.

The first time that Champion won the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association part of the National Western Stock Show was in 2014. He has placed in the rounds here several more times and has won the invitational Colorado VS The World as well. He has his second-round horse on Saturday morning and with a solid score he will be hoping to return in a week for the Championship Finals and collect his second buckle for being the best bareback rider in the Denver Coliseum.

There is also a new leader in the steer wrestling that came from a family that is legendary in that event. Reiley Duvall, from Checotah, Oklahoma stopped the clock in 3.5 seconds on Friday night. He is the third generation of Duvalls to compete in this arena and if he would win a title, he would be the first in his family since his cousin Tom Duvall won in 1990. His great-uncle Roy Duvall was the champion here in 1969.

There are three performances of the rodeo here on Saturday. The first one at 11 a.m. will see these contestants making their second appearance here. Then at 3:30 and 8 p.m., a new group of contestants will compete in both rounds.

The following are results from the National Western Stock Show Rodeo.

Second Performance:

Bareback Riding: 1, Kody Lamb, Sherwood Park, Alberta, 80.5 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Monkey Business. 2, Cole Reiner, Kaycee, Wyo., 80. 3, Kash Wilson, Gooding, Idaho, 78.5. 4, Jordan Pelton, Halliday, N.D., 76.

Steer Wrestling: 1, (tie) Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala., and Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La., 3.7 seconds. 3, Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont., 4.5. 4, Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis., 4.7.

Team Roping: 1, Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif., and Wesley Thorp, Thorckmorton, Texas, 4.1 seconds. 2, Paul Beckett, Laramie, Wyo., and T.W. Wilson, Limon, Colo., 6.0. 3, Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, Calif., and Cody Doescher, Webbers Falls, Okla., 9.2. 4, Lane Ivy, Dublin, Texas, and buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan., 10.3.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Ryder Wright, Milford, Texas, 85 points on Summit Pro Rodeo's goodnight Trail. 2, Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah, 84.5. 3, Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah, 81. 4, Wyatt Casper, Pampa, Texas, 80.5.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Brody Stallard, Fort Sumner, N.M., 9.5 seconds. 2, Randall Carlisle, Athens, La., 11.4. 3, Reese Riemer, Stinnett, Texas, 12.7. 4, King Pickett, Collinsville, Texas, 17.6.

Barrel Racing: 1, Jennifer Sharp, Montgomery, Texas, 15.37. 2, Suzanne Brooks, Seminole, Okla., 15.42. 3, Sarah McCormick, Karnack, Texas, 15.52. 4, Kaylee Burnett, Eden, Wyo., 15.72.

Bull Riding: (two qualified rides) 1, Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash., 77.5 points on 4L and Diamond S Rodeo's Foolish Crimes. 2, Joseph McConnell, Bloomfield, N.M., 76.5.

Third Performance:

Bareback Riding: 1, Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas, 88 points on Calgary Stampede's Added Money. 2, Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D., 85. 3, Garrett Shadbolt, Merriman, Neb., 84. 4, Taylor Broussard, Estherwood, La., 82.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla., 3.5. 2, Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan., 3.6. 3, (tie) Hunter Cure, Holliday, Texas, and Gary Gilbert, Springtown, Texas, 4.2 each.

Team Roping: (two times) 1, Jace Staudt, Nathrop, Colo., and Clancey Kreutzer, La Veta, Colo., 10.8. 2, Eric Martin, Aurora, Colo., and Jason Gilchrist, Elizabeth, Colo., 22.2.

Saddle Bronc Riding: (three rides) 1, Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, 78 points on Calgary Stampede's Starburst Rolly. 2, Kole Ashbacher, Lethbridge, Alberta, 77. 3, Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas, 65.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Kyle Dickens, Loveland, Colo., 9.1. 2, Trenton Smith, Bigfoot, Texas, 9.2. 3, Ty Harris, San Angelo, Texas, 10.1. 4, Treg Schaack, Stinnett, Texas, 10.6.

Barrel Racing: 1, (tie) Hailey Kinsell, Cotulla, Texas, and Shelley Morgan, Canton, Texas, 15.30 seconds each. 3, Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas, 15.39. 4, Emily Miller, Weatherford, Okla., 15.53.

Bull Riding: (one ride) 1, Jeston Mead, Holcomb, Kan., 83 points on Cervi Brothers' Po Boy.