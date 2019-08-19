Champions crowned at 85th Caldwell Night Rodeo

CALDWELL, Idaho – If a script had been written for the conclusion of the Caldwell Night Rodeo, it couldn’t have played out any better than the actual competition on Saturday night.

It started with outstanding bareback riding where four-time and world standings leader Kaycee Feild tied for the arena record. Feild rode the Northcott & Macza horse named Spilled Perfume for 91 points to win the final round and the overall title. His total of 180 points on two rides is the highest on record here and added $8,702 to his earnings.

Feild won the championship here in 2012, a year after he won his first of four consecutive world titles. He qualified for his first Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in 2008 and has competed at rodeo’s championships nine times. The most recent of those was last December.

He started off this year with a big win at RodeoHouston last March. Then while competing in Austin, Texas, he was injured sustaining facial and skull fractures. He returned to competition over the Fourth of July and won his first rodeo back at Mandan, N.D.

Feild has been in the lead of the world standings for most of the year and helped his quest to remain No. 1 in Caldwell. The man behind him there also finished second here, Clayton Biglow, from Clements, Calif.

In the saddle bronc riding, a win here could have a big impact on Mitch Pollock’s season. Pollock, from Winnemucca, Nev., was 18th in the world standings before he rode here. The top 15 at the end of September qualify for the NFR and Pollock needed a big win to move him in the standings.

He won the first round here with a 90-point ride, then came back and won the overall title with 176.5 points on two head. The $7,156 he won here should move him into the top 15 and give him an opportunity to compete in Las Vegas in December for the first time.

Pollock grew up in Nevada, but after coming to college in Idaho he has made the Twin Falls area his home. He had a lot of friends and fans that got to watch him make his victory laps around the arena and now they are all hoping to see him compete in Las Vegas.

A world champion bucking bull was the superstar here on Saturday. Powder River Rodeo’s Sweet Pro’s Bruiser had a much-anticipated match up with Challis, Idaho, resident Ruger Piva. Piva not only made it to the whistle, he scored 92-points and won the rodeo adding nearly $8,000 to his earnings.

Piva could also be headed to his first NFR thanks to the Caldwell championship. He was 17th in the world standings and with the money he won here, he should move into the top 15. This year’s Caldwell Night Rodeo had a total payout of $327,501.

Plans are underway for the 86th Caldwell Night Rodeo. More information is available at http://www.caldwellnightrodeo.com.

2019 Caldwell Night Rodeo Champions

Bareback Riding – Kaycee Feild, Genola, Utah, 180 points, $8,702

Steer Wrestling – (tie) Aaron Vosler, Laramie, Wyo., 13.9 seconds, $5,766

Kodie Jang, Townsville, Australia, 13.9 seconds, $6,888

Team Roping – Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D., &

Lane Siggins, Coolidge, Ariz., 15.4 seconds, $7,946 each

Saddle Bronc Riding – Mitch Pollock, Winnemucca, Nev., 176.5 points, $7,156

Tie-Down Roping – Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas, 28.0 seconds, $8,785

Barrel Racing – Dona Kay Rule, Minco, Okla., 51.38 seconds, $8,718

Bull Riding – Ruger Piva, Challis, Idaho, 92 points, $7,952

The following are final results from the 85th annual Caldwell Night Rodeo.

Bareback Riding: (final round) 1, Kaycee Feild, Genola, Utah, 91 points on Northcott & Macza’s Spilled Perfume, $1,650.* 2, Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif., 88.5, $1,250. 3, Steven Peebles, Redmond, Ore., 86, $900. 4, Seth Lee Hardwick, Ranchester, Wyo., 85, $600. 5, Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba, 84.5, $350. 6, Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, Mont., 83.5, $250. (total on two) 1, Feild,180, $3,526. 2, Biglow, 174.5, $2,703. 3, Peebles, 172, $1,998. 4, Hardwick, 170, $1,293. 5, Bennett, 186, $823. 6, Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba, 165.5, $588. 7, Cole Reiner, Kaycee, Wyo., 151.5, $470. (on one) 8, Clint Laye, Cadogan, Alberta, 83, $353.

Steer wrestling: (final round) 1, Aaron Vosler, Laramie, Wyo., 4.5 seconds, $1,305. 2, Levi Rudd, Chelsea, Okla., 4.6, $1,030. 3, (tie) Will Lummus, West Point, Miss., and Kodie Jang, Townsville, Australia, 4.7, $743 each. 5, Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis., 4.8, $405. 6, Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala., 5.3, $225. (total on three) 1, (tie) Vosler and Jang, 13.9, $4,024 each. 3, Lummus, 14.1, $3,182. 4, Irwin, 14.3, $2,620. 5, (tie) Rudd and Guy, 14.5, $1,778. 7, Jace Melvin, Fort Pierre, S.D., 15.6, $936. 8, Taylor Gregg, Walla Walla, Wash., 16.1, $374.

Team roping: (final round) 1, Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D., and Lane Siggins, Coolidge, Ariz., 5.1 seconds, $1,138. 2, Garrett Tonozzi, Lampasas, Texas, and Dustin Davis, Terrell, Texas, 5.6, $942. 3, Jeff Flenniken, Caldwell, Idaho, and Tyler Worley, Berryville, Ark., 6.3, $745. 4, Clayton VanAken, Descanso, Calif., and Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo., 6.7, $550. 5, Kaden Richard, Roosevelt, Utah and Bradey Ramone, Orangeville, Utah, 7.0, $353. 6, Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont., and Travis Graves, Jay, Okla., 7.2, $196. (total on three) 1, Dees and Siggins, 15.4, $4,561. 2, Tonozzi and Davis, 16.7, $3,966. 3, Tryan and Graves, 17.0, $3,371. 4, Flenniken and Worley, 17.5, $2,776. 5, VanAken and Yates, 19.0, $2,181. 6, Richard and Ramone, 19.1, $1,586. 7, Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, Ariz., and Patrick Smith, Lipan, Texas, 22.0, $992. 8, Jaguar Terrill, Blackfoot, idaho and Jason Warner, Rexburg, Idaho, 26.4, $397.

Saddle bronc riding: (final round) 1, (tie) Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah on Powder River Rodeo’s Rich N Fancy and Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah, on Powder River Rodeo’s Look Again, 86.5 points and $1,450 each. 3, Mitch Pollock, Winnemucca, Nev., 86.5, $900. 4, Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla., 86, $600. 5, Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla., 85, $350. 6, Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo., 84.5, $250. (total on two) 1, Pollock, 176.5, $3,128. 2, Boore, 171.5, $2,398. 3, Wright, 170.5, $1,772. 4, Gordon, 168, $1,147. 5, Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, 167.5, $730. 6, Braden, 166, $521. 7, Cress, 164, $417. 8, Bradley Harter, Loranger, La., 162, $313.

Tie down roping: (final round) 1, Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla., 9.4 seconds, $1,334. 2, Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas, 10.0, $1,104. 3, (tie) Dane Kissack, Spearfish, S.D., and Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, 10.4, $759 each. 5, J.D. McCuistion, Collinsville, Texas, 11.2, $414. 6, Lane Livingston, Seymour, Texas, 11.5, $230. (total on three) 1, Cooper, 28.0, $4,569. 2, Milligan, 28.1, $3,973. 3, Livingston, 29.2, $3,377. 4, Yates, 31.0, $2,781. 5, (tie) Kissack and McCuistion, 31.9, $1,887. 7, Taylor Santos, Creston, Calif., 32.2, $993. 8, Colton Farquer, Oakdale, Calif., 37.6, $397.

Barrel racing: (final round) 1, Dona Kay Rule, Minco, Okla., 17.00, $1,637. 2, (tie) Christine Laughlin, Pueblo, Colo., and Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas, 17.23 & $1,023 each. 4, Carly Taylor, Andersonville, Tenn., 17.25, $409. (total on three) 1, Rule, 51.38, $3,315. 2, Hillman, 51.55, $2,841. 3, Taylor, 51.99, $2,368. 4, Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore., 52.12, $2,052. 5, Laughlin, 52.13, $1,578. 6, Brittney Barnett, Joliet, Mont., 52.16, $1,263. 7, Cheyenne, Wimberley, Stephenville, Texas, 52.36, $947. 8, Tanya Jones, Prineville, Ore., 52.41, $631. 9, Amanda Lewis Waller, Oreana, Idaho, 52.50, $474. 10, Cindy Smith, Hobbs, N.M., 52.97, $316.

Bull Riding: 1, Ruger Piva, Challis, Idaho, 92 points on Powder River Rodeo’s Sweet Pro’s Bruiser, $7,952. 2, Sage Steele Kimzey, Strong City, Okla., 89.5, $6,097. 3, Derek Kolbaba, Walla Walla, Wash., 87.5, $4,506. 4, Daylon Swearingen, Rochelle, Ga., 87, $2,916. 5, Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore., 81.5, $1,856. 6, (tie) Happy Weight, Goshen, Utah and Colten Fritzlan, Rifle, Colo., 80, $1,193. 8, Shad Winn, Westmoreland, Kan., 79.5, $795.

*Tied for arena record with Steven Dent in 2008.