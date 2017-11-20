Champions named at 2017 North American

Angus enthusiasts led 246 entries while competing for top honors at the 2017 North American International Livestock Exposition Super Point Roll of Victory Angus Show and National Angus Show, Nov. 13 in Louisville, Ky. Jeff Gooden, Iberia, Mo., evaluated the 198 females, 53 bulls and five cow-calf pairs before selecting the winning animals.

WCC Unique C112 claimed grand champion and senior champion bull honors. Express Angus Ranches, Yukon, Okla.; and Wilson Cattle Company and Unique Associates, both of Cloverdale, Ind., own the November 2015 son of SCC First-N-Goal GAF 114.

KR Casino 6243 won reserve grand champion bull for Krebs Ranch, Gordon, Neb., and Badger Creek Cattle Co., Emporia, Kan. The January 2016 son of CFCC Black Jack 001 first won junior champion.

EXAR Princess 6680 captured grand champion female honors for Carter Ward, Plattsburg, Mo. The January 2016 daughter of S&R Roundtable J328 first won early junior champion.

Lauryn Mool, Lexington, Ill., owns the reserve grand champion female. TopLine FCF Proven Queen 161 is the February 2016 daughter of Dameron First Class and first claimed reserve early junior champion.

Top Line Lady 5103 won grand champion cow-calf pair. Brady Schnelten, Rockbridge, Ill., owns the April 2015 daughter of PVF Insight 0129. A February 2017 bull calf sired by SAC Conversation completes the winning pair.

Recommended Stories For You

Wilson Cattle Company, Cloverdale, Ind., and Olivia Wilson, Ogden, Ill., own the reserve champion cow-calf pair. W C C Migronne C56 is a June 2015 daughter of EXAR Blue Chip 1877B. A May 2017 bull calf sired by PVF Insight 0129 is at side.