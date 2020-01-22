Champions named at 2020 National Western Stock Show’s Super Point ROV Angus Show
Angus enthusiasts led 241 entries at the 2020 National Western Stock Show’s Super Point Roll of Victory (ROV) Angus Show, Jan. 16-17 in Denver, Colo. Tim Fitzgerald, West Grove, Pa., and Brian Fitzgerald, Timnath, Colo., evaluated the 190 females, 49 bulls and two cow-calf pairs.
Conley South Point 8362 claimed the grand champion bull title after first earning the junior champion title. Conley Cattle, Sulphur, Okla.; Wilbar Cattle Co., Dundurn, SK, Canada; and Poplar Meadows Angus, Houston, BC, Canada, own the March 2018 son of Stevenson Turning Point.
Dameron Angus Farm, Lexington, Ill.; Sexing Technologies, Navasota, Texas; and The Haggards, Modoc, Ind., own the reserve grand champion bull. HAG McK Model 1748 is a March 2017 son of C&C McKinley 3000 EXAR and was first named senior champion.
Sara Sullivan, Dunlap, Iowa, owns the grand champion female. Seldom Rest Bardot 8021 is a February 2018 daughter of Silveiras S Sis GQ 2353 and first won early junior champion.
Jace Stagemeyer, Page, Neb., claimed reserve grand champion female. Nords Lucy 8022 is a February 2018 daughter of Colburn Primo 5153 and first won reserve early junior champion.
K Bar D Wendy 151E won grand champion cow-calf pair. K Bar D and MB Angus LLC, both of Redmond, Ore., own the March 2017 daughter of PVF Insight 0129. A June 2019 heifer calf sired by K Bar D Unity 29C completes the winning pair.
K Bar D, Redmond, Ore., and Silveira Bros., Firebaugh, Calif., claimed reserve champion cow-calf pair. Silveiras Princess 6358 is the June 2016 daughter of PVF Insight 0129. A May 2019 heifer calf sired by K Bar Unity 31E is at side.
Total number shown: 241
Judges: Tim Fitzgerald, West Grove, Pa., and Brian Fitzgerald, Timnath, Colo.
HEIFERS 190 Shown
Late Spring Heifer Calf Champion: SSF Proven Queen 5029
Exhibitor: Sara Sullivan, Dunlap, Iowa
Reserve Late Spring Heifer Calf Champion: Seldom Rest Sandy 9080
Exhibitor: Suter Clark, Gretna, Va.
Early Spring Heifer Calf Champion: UDE Ellie 9230
Exhibitor: Sara Sullivan, Dunlap, Iowa
Reserve Early Spring Heifer Calf Champion: Seldom Rest Sandy 9065
Exhibitor: Sara Sullivan, Dunlap, Iowa
Late Winter Heifer Calf Champion: UDE Queen Ruth 9088
Exhibitor: Millie Lashmett, Winchester, Ill.
Reserve Late Winter Heifer Calf Champion: BNWZ Georgina 9088
Exhibitor: Kayden Nowatzke, Michigan City, Ind.
Early Winter Heifer Calf Champion: WB Princess 904
Exhibitor: Collin Deatsman, Leesburg, Ind.
Reserve Early Winter Heifer Calf Champion: Seldom Rest Sandy 9010
Exhibitor: Sara Sullivan, Dunlap, Iowa
Senior Heifer Calf Champion: Seldom Rest Pin Up Gal 8130
Exhibitor: Georgia Bezner, Dalhart, Texas
Reserve Senior Heifer Calf Champion: PVF Proven Queen 8256
Exhibitor: Cameron Choate, Hubbard, Texas
Intermediate Champion Heifer: Dameron Northern Miss 8153
Exhibitor: Paige Lemenager, Hudson, Ill.
Reserve Intermediate Champion Heifer: PVF Lucy 8225
Exhibitor: Katelyn Eathington, Avon, Ill.
Late Junior Champion Heifer: MLA Proven Queen 803
Exhibitor: Paige Lemenager, Hudson, Ill.
Reserve Late Junior Champion Heifer: SSF Bardot 3268
Exhibitor: Ben Nikkel, Mc Pherson, Kan.
Early Junior Champion Heifer: Seldom Rest Bardot 8021
Exhibitor: Sara Sullivan, Dunlap, Iowa
Reserve Early Junior Champion Heifer: Nords Lucy 8022
Exhibitor: Jace Stagemeyer, Page, Neb.
Senior Champion Female: EXAR Frontier Gal 2057
Exhibitor: Alexis Koelling, Curryville, Mo.
Reserve Senior Champion Female: Rockin S Saras Dream 4017
Exhibitor: Laney Stephens, West Salem, Ill.
Grand Champion Female: Seldom Rest Bardot 8021
Exhibitor: Sara Sullivan, Dunlap, Iowa
Reserve Grand Champion Female: Nords Lucy 8022
Exhibitor: Jace Stagemeyer, Page, Neb.
BULLS 49 Shown
Spring Bull Calf Champion: Horstman Secret Society 961G
Exhibitor: Larry & Joe Horstman, West Lafayette, Ind.
Reserve Spring Bull Calf Champion: Silveiras Protocal 9348
Exhibitor: Silveiras Bros., Firebaugh, Calif.
Winter Bull Calf Champion: VZR Diamond Jack 1905
Exhibitor: Rowdi Van Zee, Sioux Center, Iowa
Reserve Winter Bull Calf Champion: EXAR Express Way 1079B
Exhibitor: Express Angus Ranches, Yukon, Okla.
Senior Bull Calf Champion: Silveiras Haras Primal 8525
Exhibitor: Silveira Bros., Firebaugh, Calif.
Reserve Senior Bull Calf Champion: WCC Insight F102
Exhibitor: Wilson Cattle Company, Cloverdale, Ind., and Wooden Shoe Farms, Blackfoot, Idaho
Intermediate Champion Bull: Dal Porto Showdown W74
Exhibitor: Dawson Dal Porto, Oakley, Calif.
Reserve Intermediate Bull: Kostbade Yosemite 7078
Exhibitor: Katey Kostbade, Henderson, Ky.
Junior Champion Bull: Conley South Point 8362
Exhibitor: Conley Cattle, Sulphur, Okla.; Wilbar Cattle Co., Dundurn, SK, Canada; and Poplar
Meadows Angus, Houston, BC, Canada
Reserve Junior Champion Bull: SCC SCH 24 Karat 838
Exhibitor: Cade Stertzbach, Louisville, Ohio
Senior Champion Bull: HAG McK Model 1748
Exhibitor: Dameron Angus Farm, Lexington, Ill.; Sexing Technologies, Navasota, Texas; and
The Haggards, Modoc, Ind.
Reserve Senior Champion Bull: FAR Appearance 31E
Exhibitor: Frey Angus Ranch, Granville, N.D., and Cornerstone Ranch Inc., Fort Sumner, N.M.
Grand Champion Bull: Conley South Point 8362
Exhibitor: Conley Cattle, Sulphur, Okla.; Wilbar Cattle Co., Dundurn, SK, Canada; and Poplar
Meadows Angus, Houston, BC, Canada
Reserve Grand Champion Bull: HAG McK Model 1748
Exhibitor: Dameron Angus Farm, Lexington, Ill.; Sexing Technologies, Navasota, Texas; and
The Haggards, Modoc, Ind.
COW-CALF PAIRS two Shown
Grand Champion Cow-Calf Pair: K Bar D Wendy 151E
Exhibitor: K Bar D and MB Angus LLC, both of Redmond, Ore.
Reserve Champion Cow-Calf Pair: Silveiras Princess 6358
Exhibitor: K Bar D, Redmond, Ore., and Silveira Bros. Firebaugh, Calif.
HERDSMAN OF THE YEAR: Zane Barragree, Absarokee, Mont.