Champions named at NAILE Junior Gelbvieh and Balancer Heifer Show

The Junior Gelbvieh and Balancer Heifer Show at the North American International Livestock Exposition was held on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Louisville, Ky. Judge Jason Duggin, Calhoun, Ga., evaluated the Gelbvieh and Balancer females.

Grand champion Gelbvieh/Balancer heifer was GHGF Delilah 655D, owned by Austin Teeter, Mount Ulla, N.C. She was born on Nov. 14, 2016. This heifer first claimed the senior heifer division and is the daughter of Gambles Hot Rod 9620.

BCFG Butlers Ms Esmeralda 134E, owned by Karley Rumfelt, Phillipsburg, Mo., won reserve grand champion Gelbvieh/Balancer heifer. This Sept. 2, 2017, heifer is sired by BCFG Butlers Hillbilly Hero 71Z and first claimed the senior heifer calf division.

Division Champions and Reserves:

Champion Junior Heifer Calf: KARR F96A ET Sweet Caroline, Karley Rumfelt, Phillipsburg, Mo., Sire: BCFG Butlers Bismarck 512Z

Reserve Champion Junior Heifer Calf: LARA Heart Breaker ET FK010, Lara Rittenhouse, New Carlisle, Ohio, Sire: Schiefelbein Effective 61

Champion Senior Heifer Calf: BCFG Butlers Ms Esmeralda 134E, Karley Rumfelt, Phillipsburg, Mo., Sire: BCFG Butlers Hillbilly Hero 71Z

Reserve Champion Senior Heifer Calf: HIGH Ms Emily 9E91 ET, Alexandria Raab, Markle, Ind., Sire: BCFG Butlers Hillbilly Hero 71Z

Champion Junior Heifer Division 1: RAAB BCFG Ms. Evangeline 413E ET, Aidan Raab, Markle, Ind., Sire: SAV Brilliance 8077

Reserve Champion Junior Heifer Division 1: CBX BCFG Ruth's Reflection ET E729, Caitlin Griffin, Westminster, S.C., Sire: JKGF Reflex X4 ET

Champion Junior Heifer Division 2: PHG Ivanka E01, Sadie Morris, Batesville, Miss., MCCA Capitol Hill 516C

Reserve Champion Junior Heifer Division 2: TRAY Black Pearl 710E, Taylor Ray, Glasgow, Ky., Sire: LARC Admiral 377A

Champion Senior Heifer: GHGF Delilah 655D, Austin Teeter, Mount Ulla, N.C., Sire: Gambles Hot Rod 9620

Grand Champion Junior Heifer: GHGF Delilah 655D, Austin Teeter, Mount Ulla, N.C., Sire: Gambles Hot Rod 9620

Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: BCFG Butlers Ms Esmeralda 134E, Karley Rumfelt, Phillipsburg, Mo., Sire: BCFG Butlers Hillbilly Hero 71Z

Grand Champion Bred & Owned Junior Female: RAAB BCFG Ms. Evangeline 413E ET, Aidan Raab, Markle, Ind., Sire: SAV Brilliance 8077

The American Gelbvieh Association is a progressive beef cattle breed association representing 1,000 members and approximately 40,000 cows assessed annually in a performance-oriented total herd reporting system.