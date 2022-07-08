Championship Rodeo at 100th Greeley Stampede is a winner
June 30 short go lives up to century mark hype
The Greeley Stampede’s final round of rodeo delivered on the high expectations set for celebrating its 100th year. Whether it was barrel racer Shelley Morgan winning back-to-back titles, bull rider Chance Schott making the only qualified ride to win more than $5,000 for the effort, or the famous bucking bronc Killer Bee lighting up the big crowd by helping saddle bronc cowboy Hardy Braden win a title plus set an arena record with an 89.50-point score, Greeley’s short go helped the long-running rodeo celebrate its century mark in style.
“I like the short go — always have, always will,” said PRCA Hall of Fame stock contractor Bennie Beutler, whose Beutler and Son Rodeo Company has been supplying stock in Greeley since 1982. “In a short go, people get to see the winners. To me, that helps the whole rodeo business. That is what the people come to see, is the winners. If you don’t like it up here (in Greeley), you won’t like anything,” he summed up with a grin.
