Checkoff contest challenges consumers to get cooking with American lamb
American Lamb Board is creating opportunities during the COVID-19 crisis, including a new consumer social media contest inspiring increased at-home usage of American Lamb. The Great American Lamb Challenge runs May 1 through June 30 and has consumers preparing two different lamb recipes as they explore the adventurous appeal of our great product, while supporting America’s farms and flocks and helping raise funds for Feeding America.
ALB hopes the campaign will spark product purchases, give consumers a chance to experiment with lamb cuts and increase their confidence in cooking with American Lamb. As more meals are being prepared and home, consumers are seeking variety and are more willing to try new recipes. Many consumers are picking up lamb at the grocery store and preparing it at-home for the first time. The Great American Lamb Challenge campaign provides a tremendous opportunity to increase awareness and demand for American Lamb, while providing resources to make sure their first eating experience is positive.
For the campaign’s contest, consumers are being challenged to prepare two different lamb dishes, one for enjoying at home and one that is easily portable to share with another family, frontline worker or somebody who cannot get out to shop. To enter the contest, consumers must share photos of their two prepared lamb dishes on Instagram and tag ALB (@fanoflamb) by June 30 for a chance to win prizes. For every person that completes the challenge, ALB will donate to Feeding America – you can help us meet our $10,000 goal!
The campaign will be promoted by ALB’s Lambassador bloggers to increase the reach and participation. And, for the first time, Instagram Live video will be used for cooking demonstrations and features from America’s lamb producers every Friday during the campaign.
