Cheddar and Spinach Twice-Baked Potatoes | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

6 large baking potatoes
1/2 c. 2 percent milk
6 tbsp. butter, softened
1 package frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry
3/4 c. shredded Monterey Jack cheese
3/4 c. shredded cheddar cheese, divided
1/4 c. finely chopped red onion
1 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. pepper

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Scrub potatoes; pierce several times with a fork.
Place in a foil-lined 15 by 10 baking pan; bake 60-70 minutes or until tender.
When cool enough to handle, cut each potato lengthwise in half.
Scoop out pulp, leaving quarter-inch-thick shells.
In a large bowl, mash pulp with milk and butter, adding spinach, Monterey Jack cheese, 1/4 c. cheddar cheese, onion, salt and pepper.
Spoon into potato shells; return to baking pan.
Sprinkle with remaining cheddar cheese.
Bake 20-25 minutes or until heated through and cheese is melted.