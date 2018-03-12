Cheddar and Spinach Twice-Baked Potatoes | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

6 large baking potatoes

1/2 c. 2 percent milk

6 tbsp. butter, softened

1 package frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry

3/4 c. shredded Monterey Jack cheese

3/4 c. shredded cheddar cheese, divided

1/4 c. finely chopped red onion

1 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Scrub potatoes; pierce several times with a fork.

Place in a foil-lined 15 by 10 baking pan; bake 60-70 minutes or until tender.

When cool enough to handle, cut each potato lengthwise in half.

Scoop out pulp, leaving quarter-inch-thick shells.

In a large bowl, mash pulp with milk and butter, adding spinach, Monterey Jack cheese, 1/4 c. cheddar cheese, onion, salt and pepper.

Spoon into potato shells; return to baking pan.

Sprinkle with remaining cheddar cheese.

Bake 20-25 minutes or until heated through and cheese is melted.