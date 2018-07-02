Cheese and Artichoke Dip | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

1 c. canned artichoke hearts

2 scallions, diced

1 c. mayonnaise

1/2 c. sour cream

1 tbsp. dry white wine

1/2 tsp. fresh-ground pepper

1 c. grated parmesan

Drain and dice artichoke hearts.

Dice the scallions using both white and green parts.

Add all ingredients except Parmesan to a large mixing bowl.

Combine well; keep cold until ready to serve.

Microwave a serving until warm.

Place warm mixture in ovenproof serving dish.

Top with grated Parmesan and broil in a 350-degree oven until it begins to bubble or brown.

Place on a large platter with fresh veggies and crackers, or serve it in a bread bowl.