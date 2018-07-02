 Cheese and Artichoke Dip | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo. | TheFencePost.com

1 c. canned artichoke hearts
2 scallions, diced
1 c. mayonnaise
1/2 c. sour cream
1 tbsp. dry white wine
1/2 tsp. fresh-ground pepper
1 c. grated parmesan

Drain and dice artichoke hearts.
Dice the scallions using both white and green parts.
Add all ingredients except Parmesan to a large mixing bowl.
Combine well; keep cold until ready to serve.
Microwave a serving until warm.
Place warm mixture in ovenproof serving dish.
Top with grated Parmesan and broil in a 350-degree oven until it begins to bubble or brown.
Place on a large platter with fresh veggies and crackers, or serve it in a bread bowl.