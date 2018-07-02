 Cheese Sticks | Kay Bedlan – Lewellen, Neb. | TheFencePost.com

Cheese Sticks | Kay Bedlan – Lewellen, Neb.

1 loaf regular bread, crust removed
1/2 c. margarine, melted
1 c. parmesan cheese
1 tsp. paprika

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
Slice bread into thin sticks.
Roll in melted margarine, then Parmesan and paprika.
Place on cookie sheet; bake for 20 minutes.