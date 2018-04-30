Cheeseburger Cups | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

1 pound ground beef

1/2 c. ketchup

2 tbsp. brown sugar

1 tbsp. prepared mustard

1 1/2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 tube (12 ounces) refrigerated buttermilk biscuits

1/2 c. Velveeta, cubed

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Press each biscuit onto the bottom and up the sides of a greased muffin cup.

Spoon beef mixture into cups, top with Velveeta.

Bake for 14 to 16 minutes or until golden brown.