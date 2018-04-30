 Cheeseburger Cups | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb. | TheFencePost.com

1 pound ground beef
1/2 c. ketchup
2 tbsp. brown sugar
1 tbsp. prepared mustard
1 1/2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
1 tube (12 ounces) refrigerated buttermilk biscuits
1/2 c. Velveeta, cubed

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Press each biscuit onto the bottom and up the sides of a greased muffin cup.
Spoon beef mixture into cups, top with Velveeta.
Bake for 14 to 16 minutes or until golden brown.

 