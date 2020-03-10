Chefs learn about American lamb through ACF

Chef Mark DeNittis and sheep producer Reed Anderson at ACF Chef Connect Seattle 2020.

Photo courtesy American Lamb Board

The American Lamb Board sponsored a presentation and set up an information table at the American Culinary Federation ChefConnect Conference in Seattle, March 1-3, 2020. Approximately 300 American chefs, cooks, culinary educators and students attended this ChefConnect for the chefs in the ACF western and central regions.

The American Lamb Board presentation titled “American Lamb – Shepherd to Chef” included an overview of the American lamb industry followed by a presentation on raising sheep in the Pacific Northwest by sheep producer Reed Anderson. Chef Mark DeNittis gave a lamb fabrication demonstration and discussed culinary uses for the various American Lamb cuts. Bags with ALB information and recipes were distributed to all presentation attendees.

Additional information and recipes were distributed at the American Lamb information table. In addition, samples of an American lamb summer sausage were shared with the chefs. The American Lamb Board will also be setting up an information table at the ACF Chef Connect Conference in Nashville later this month.

The “Curriculamb,” the American Lamb Board online culinary education program was also developed for ACF members who can receive 4.5 Continuing Education Hours for completing it and taking the online quiz. During the last three years, about 700 ACF members have passed the Curriculamb quiz and received a certificate for the CEHs.