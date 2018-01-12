Chemigation certification training set in Scottsbluff, Sidney, Bridgeport, Alliance, Valentine

Nebraska Extension will conduct chemigation certification training sessions beginning in February through early April at Scottsbluff, Sidney, Bridgeport, Alliance and Valentine, as well as other sites around Nebraska, such as Ogallala, North Platte and Ainsworth.

Producers who plan to apply crop nutrients and pesticides through irrigation systems during 2018, including those whose 2017 permits expired Dec. 31, are required to attend a training session and pass the test administered afterward. Attendees are asked to pre-register at the extension office whose session they plan to attend. They will receive a training manual and calibration workbook to review before the training session.

On the day of the session, they are asked to bring the manual, calibration workbook, No. 2 pencil, and a calculator. There is no charge. Training and testing will take approximately two to three hours.

More information and a complete schedule of training sessions throughout Nebraska is available at http://water.unl.edu/cropswater/chemigation.

Dates, times and locations for the western-most sessions are listed below.

·Valentine, Jan. 22: 5:30 p.m., Cherry County Fairgrounds 4-H Building. Contact 402-336-2760.

Recommended Stories For You

·Ogallala, Feb. 8: 1 p.m., Arterburn Youth Building. Contact 308-696-6783.

·Sidney, Feb. 28: 1 p.m., South Platte NRD, 551 Parkland Drive. Contact 308-254-4455.

·Bridgeport, March 8: 1 p.m., Prairie Winds Community Center. Contact 308-632-1480.

·North Platte, March 8: 9 a.m. CST, West Central Research and Extension Center. Contact 308-696-6783.

·Ainsworth, March 13: 1:30 p.m. CDT, Lutheran Church. Contact 402-336-2760.

·Alliance, March 14: 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., Box Butte County Extension Office. Contact 308-762-5616.

·Scottsbluff, March 22: 1 p.m., UNL Panhandle Research and Extension Center. Contact 308-632-1480.

·North Platte, April 5: 1 p.m. CDT, West Central Research and Extension Center. Contact 308-696-6783.

·Valentine, April 10: 1 p.m. (CDT), Cherry County Extension Office. Contact 402-336-2760.

·North Platte, May 10: 1 p.m. CDT, West Central Research and Extension Center. Contact 308-696-6783.

·North Platte, June 7: 1 p.m. CDT, West Central Research and Extension Center. Contact 308-696-6783.