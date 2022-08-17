Cheney loses primary but vows to keep Trump from White House

BUFFALO, Wyo. – Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., was soundly defeated in the 2022 Republican primary Tuesday, but she vowed to stop former President Trump from being re-elected and to oppose election deniers.

In a speech from a ranch near Jackson, Wyo., that was carried on national television, Cheney signaled her views by noting that she accepted that Harriet Hageman, a Cheyenne attorney, had defeated her and said it is the responsibility of all candidates to accept election results. Cheney also said she could have won the primary if she had not accepted the 2020 presidential election results.

With 95% of the votes in, Hageman got 66.3% of the vote to Cheney’s 28%. A third candidate, Anthony Bouchard, got 2% of the vote,The New York Times reported.

Cheney did especially poorly in the rural areas of the state, MSNBC said. Here in northern Wyoming there appeared to be no Cheney signs, but Hageman signs were mixed among the signs for candidates for governor and lower level offices.

“Harriet Hageman has received the most votes in this primary — she won,” Cheney said in her speech. But she added, “No citizen of this republic is a bystander. We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.”

Hageman, at her rally in Cheyenne, referred to Cheney as part of “the elites” in Washington.

“We’re fed up with the Jan. 6 commission,” she said. “We’re fed up with Liz Cheney.”

Hageman discussed Cheney’s defeat on Fox News while Cheney appeared today on NBC’s “Today Show.”

Cheney told “Today” she would decide in the coming months whether to run for president. Analysts said that Cheney would be unlikely to win the Republican nomination, but that she would probably challenge Trump more vigorously than any other politician who might run against him. Cheney is going to launch her own political organization, according to media reports.