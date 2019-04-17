Cheney named interim manager of the Wyoming State Fair

DOUGLAS. Wyo. – The Wyoming State Fair Board is pleased to announce that Dan Cheney has been named interim manager of the Wyoming State Fair while a search is conducted for a full-time manager.

A Wyoming native, Cheney grew up on a ranch and competed as a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association card-carrying steer wrestler. Cheney brings years of experience and expertise in all levels of the fair, festival and rodeo industries to the Wyoming State Fair. He has served as COO of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, president and CEO of Cheyenne Frontier Days, founder/CEO/president of Forbes Capital Business Group Inc., director of global marketing and business development for Pro Equine Group, and general manager of The Show Place Arena in Memphis, Tenn.

"Dan's background and accomplishments in this industry will be an incredible asset to the Wyoming State Fair as we plan and prepare for the 2019 Fair," said Joe Rankin, Wyoming State Fair board chairman. "While the board searches for a full-time manager, we know the 2019 fair is in good hands with Dan. His expertise and perspective will help make the 2019 Wyoming State Fair a successful and exciting event in this time of transition."

Cheney has a bachelor of science degree in agricultural economics from the University of Wyoming and a MBA from the University of Memphis.

"It's an honor and a privilege to be named interim manager of the Wyoming State Fair" Cheney said. "As a Wyoming native, I'm excited to help the state fair board bridge the gap to a full-time manager and be a part of putting on this great event that impacts so many in our state in 2019."

With an interim manager in place, the Wyoming State Fair Board will now start the process of selecting the ful-time manager of the Wyoming State Fair. The permanent Wyoming State Fair manager is expected to be named following the 2019 Wyoming Sate Fair.

The 2019 Wyoming State Fair will take place on August 13-17, 201, in Douglas, Wyo. For more information on the Wyoming State Fair, visit http://www.wystatefair.com/.