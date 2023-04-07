Cheyenne County 4-H Council officer retreat tackles 2023

The Cheyenne 4-H Council officers during their retreat, standing, Lisa Scheler, Morgan Barba, Kenzie Brossman, Makayla Brossman, seated, Allyssa Gekeler, Addison Engelbrecht. Courtesy photo

Council-RFP-041023-1

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A few weekends ago the Cheyenne County 4-H officer team got to go on their annual officer retreat. The day included planning for the upcoming meetings, listening to a guest speaker, shopping at Scheels, and eating out at Texas Roadhouse.

When going over plans for the upcoming meetings, we thought about how to make everyone feel welcome and comfortable, as well as fun little activities we could do at the end of the “very exciting” meetings. Once we were finished with the not so fun topics, we got to sit down and talk with guest speaker, Tanner Barth. Barth grew up in Holly, Colo., and completed many years of 4-H. Throughout his years in 4-H he learned how to have a balance between his leadership involvement in 4-H and all the activities that came along with him participating in school and sports. Barth was also able to learn how important communication is from all the leadership positions he held. All those leadership positions have helped him thrive in his new job as a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association media coordinator. We can’t thank him enough for taking time out of his day to talk to us about the amazing opportunities that 4-H provides you with.

To end the day, we got to shop at Scheels and then eat a delightful dinner at Texas Roadhouse. This was all while getting to listen to former Colorado State Vice President Morgan Barba talking to us about all the scholarship opportunities that are available to us.

Thank you to everyone who made this trip possible and for making it a day to remember.

Tanner Barth speaks to members of the Cheyenne County 4-H Council officer team during their annual officer retreat. Courtesy photo

Council-RFP-041023