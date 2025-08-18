Cheyenne County welcomes water and cropping systems assistant extension educator

xr:d:DAF8mPp6HVM:3,j:6960731692929539964,t:24021216

No stranger to the southern Panhandle of Nebraska, Vinicius Zuppa joined the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Panhandle Research, Extension and Education Center and Nebraska Extension Engagement Zone 1 on July 1. He will serve as the assistant extension educator for water and cropping systems in Cheyenne, Banner, Kimball and Deuel counties, based at the Cheyenne County Extension Center in Sidney.

“My main focus is to help farmers improve their cropping systems across the region. I’ll work with soil and water management, crop rotations, and pest challenges,” he said. Zuppa is looking forward to bringing research-based information and tools to growers, helping to improve their production.

Zuppa has a bachelor’s degree in agronomy and completed his Ph.D. in crop production and plant physiology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln this year. His research focused on dryland cropping systems in the High Plains, examining the effects of wheat stem sawfly on wheat residue, soil moisture, and corn production within a wheat-corn-fallow rotation. Many growers may recognize him from his graduate work at the High Plains Ag Lab in Sidney, where he was part of Team Sawfly. “I’ve worked in both academic research and farm settings, and I enjoy using both to bring useful, practical support to rural communities,” he said.

Originally from São Paulo, Brazil, Zuppa moved to Nebraska more than 10 years ago. He spent several years doing custom farm work near Curtis, Neb., before attending graduate school in 2022. “That experience helped me understand both the hands-on side of farming and the differences in agriculture across the state.”

Now, as an extension educator, he plans to connect with growers to hear about the challenges they are facing and stay closely connected with the High Plains Ag Lab to keep them informed about current research and answers for the region.

“I’ve enjoyed building relationships with growers and working out in the field. I also plan to set up on-farm trials that reflect the challenges growers face, so we can find answers together and share the knowledge across the region. If you have any questions, I will be happy to help,” he said.

In his free time, Zuppa enjoys fishing, watching/playing soccer, and spending time with his wife, Lorena. They enjoy traveling and exploring new places.

NDA announces Shelburn as agency’s new deputy director

Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Sherry Vinton has announced the hiring of Jessica Shelburn for the position of deputy director. Shelburn, who has extensive experience in political strategy, grassroots engagement and public policy, began her position on July, 7.

“Jessica is a Nebraska native from Oak who has devoted her career to public policy and engagement,” said Director Vinton. “Her background in agricultural leadership and her passion for serving rural communities make her a strong addition to our leadership team.”

Shelburn has a bachelor of science degree in agricultural leadership, education and communication from UNL. Early in her career, she completed a marketing internship with the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service in Vienna, Austria.

Shelburn has considerable experience in agriculture and education, teaching agriculture education and FFA in Newman Grove Public Schools and most recently served as the director of Grassroots Engagement for the Nebraska Farm Bureau Federation. In that role, she designed and led statewide engagement initiatives and served as a liaison between policy leaders and field staff, helping empower members to influence agricultural and rural policy.

“I have spent most of my life supporting not only Nebraska legislation, but the agricultural industry. The position of deputy director is an exciting opportunity, honor and privilege.” Said Shelburn. “I look forward to learning more about what NDA does for Nebraska’s farmers, ranchers and their families and using my background to create new opportunities for the community.”

“Jessica has shown a commitment to public service through not only her professional career, but her continued volunteer work. Her experience as a lobbyist and legislative aide has given her many skills and tools to help put the interests of Nebraska ag producers first,” said Vinton. “I’m looking forward to working with her and seeing all she will bring to NDA and the ag industry.”