Cheyenne Frontier Days launches 2025 season

Cheyenne Frontier Days will start sales for the 2025 event on sale Dec. 5. Tickets for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Rodeo, carnival armbands and gift cards (redeemable for tickets or merchandise) will go on sale.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 5 at 9 a.m. MST at http://www.cfdrodeo.com , and by calling (307) 778-7222.

The 129th annual “Daddy of ’em All” in Cheynne, Wyo., will feature nine days of fast-paced rodeo featuring PRCA and WPRA competitors with winners every day. Those who move ahead in this tournament-style format will compete on Championship Sunday where champions are crowned and buckles are awarded.

There will be hundreds of vendors, a full carnival, artists, food and music celebrating the history and culture of the American West.

Daily rodeo tickets range from $24–$52, with VIP at an additional cost. A $3 discount is offered on rodeo tickets purchased before July 1. Carnival armbands will be $40 per session or $155 for all 10 days.

Cheyenne Frontier Days partners with AXS, a global leader in ticketing for the entertainment world. Event attendees will use AXS Mobile ID technology through the AXS app which provides contactless, secure, and personalized fan experiences. Attendees will need to download the AXS app to access digital ticket purchases for 2025.

The concert artist announcements are coming in March 2025. For the full range of pricing and more event information, please visit http://www.cfdrodeo.com .