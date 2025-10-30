Cheyenne Frontier Days wins 2025 PRCA Remuda Award

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Frontier Days has been honored with the 2025 PRCA Remuda Award, recognizing the rodeo committee that provides the best and most consistent pen of bucking horses in professional rodeo.

The Remuda Award, presented annually by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, celebrates a rodeo and stock contractor that offers contestants the highest-quality livestock, giving cowboys the best opportunity to showcase their talent and compete on a level playing field.

“It’s really exciting for us to even be considered for the Remuda Award,” Cheyenne Frontier Days CEO Tom Hirsig said. “There are so many great rodeos out there and the quality of bucking horses has gone through the roof.”

Cheyenne Frontier Days has worked diligently to develop its tournament-style format, with nine evenly matched performances designed to give each cowboy an equal shot at the title. Working closely with Smith Pro Rodeos, the committee collaborates with multiple subcontractors to assemble nine balanced pens of horses, a process requiring months of planning and deep knowledge of each animal’s style and ability.

STOCK CONTRACTOR

Hirsig gave a special thank you to Stace Smith Pro Rodeos, the primary stock contractor for Cheyenne Frontier Days, and acknowledged the other contractors that provide livestock for the eight-day rodeo extravaganza.

“I think we’re just very thankful that we’ve got Stace Smith, who really cares about our rodeo and is trying to make it one of the best ones when it comes to the bucking horses,” Hirsig said. “He’s worked hard to try to get us to this level and it’s great to see that we’re getting acknowledged for it.”

Cheyenne Frontier Days also continues to invest in animal welfare and performance excellence. In collaboration with Smith Pro Rodeos and the Samuelson Family, the organization developed a dedicated resting and grazing area north of Cheyenne to provide bucking stock with a quiet, natural environment during the celebration, ensuring the horses remain in peak condition.

The Samuelson Family has been a tremendous supporter of Cheyenne Frontier Days, and their generosity made this important project possible. Their unwavering commitment to the sport, the animals, and the spirit of the Daddy of ’em All has strengthened CFD’s foundation and helped ensure that both contestants and livestock perform at their best.

The award will be presented at the PRCA Awards Banquet on Dec. 3 at the South Point Hotel in Las Vegas, ahead of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.