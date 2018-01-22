Chicken and Cheese Enchiladas | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.
10 3/4-oz. can condensed cream of chicken soup.
1 c. sour cream
1 c. picante sauce
2 tsp. chili powder
2 c. cooked chicken, chopped
1/2 c. shredded Monterey-Jack cheese
6 flour tortillas, warmed
1 small tomato, chopped
1 green onion, sliced
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Stir the soup, sour cream, picante sauce and chili powder in a medium bowl.
Stir 1 c. picante sauce mixture, chicken and cheese in a large bowl.
Divide chicken mixutre among tortillas.
Roll up the tortillas and place seam side up in a 2-quart shallow baking dish.
Pour remaining picante sauce mixture over filled tortillas; cover.
Bake for 40 minutes, or until enchiladas are hot and bubbling.