Chicken and Cheese Enchiladas | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

10 3/4-oz. can condensed cream of chicken soup.

1 c. sour cream

1 c. picante sauce

2 tsp. chili powder

2 c. cooked chicken, chopped

1/2 c. shredded Monterey-Jack cheese

6 flour tortillas, warmed

1 small tomato, chopped

1 green onion, sliced

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Stir the soup, sour cream, picante sauce and chili powder in a medium bowl.

Stir 1 c. picante sauce mixture, chicken and cheese in a large bowl.

Divide chicken mixutre among tortillas.

Roll up the tortillas and place seam side up in a 2-quart shallow baking dish.

Pour remaining picante sauce mixture over filled tortillas; cover.

Bake for 40 minutes, or until enchiladas are hot and bubbling.