Chicken Enchilada Casserole | Katie Vammer – New Raymer, Colo.

1 chicken, cooked and deboned

1 large can green chilies

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1 can cream of chicken soup

1 c. chicken broth

1 pound grated cheddar cheese

1 large onion, chopped

10 corn tortillas

2 tbsp. butter

Hot sauce

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Shred cooked and deboned chicken.

Brown onion in butter and combine with soups, broth and chilies.

Add chicken and hot sauce to taste.

Tear tortillas into pieces and layer one-third in bottom of greased casserole dish.

Pour on a layer of chicken mixture and top with a layer of cheese.

Repeat layering process according to depth of dish.

Bake for 30 minutes.