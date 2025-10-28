Chicken, pork producers comment on ultraprocessed foods

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

The National Chicken Council has submitted comments to the Agriculture Department and the Food and Drug Administration on the Trump administration’s proposal to define ultraprocessed foods.

“We urge FDA and USDA to adopt a nutrition-led framework that promotes consumption of safe, affordable, and culturally important proteins like chicken, which millions of families, schools, and food assistance programs rely on for essential nutrition,” said NCC Senior Vice President of Scientific Affairs Ashley Peterson in the comments.

“Should the agencies choose to pursue a classification system, NCC is committed to working with FDA, USDA, and other stakeholders on a clear, science-driven system that protects public health without unintendedly discouraging consumption of nutrient-dense foods.”

Peterson also said, “the so-called term ‘ultra-processed foods’ is overly broad and can mislead consumers by implying a food is harmful based solely on how it is made rather than its nutrient content.”

The National Pork Producers Council said, “As FDA formulates a definition of “ultra-processed foods,” the agency should: