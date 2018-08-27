Chicken-Pumpkin Soup | Janelle Weller – Wiggins, Colo.

4 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1 c. Finely chopped onion

1 c. Diced celery

1 c. Diced carrots

3 tbsp. minced garlic

3 c. Cooked shredded chicken breast

32 oz. chicken broth

15-oz can pumpkin puree

1/2 c. Heavy cream

1 1/2 tsp. Kosher salt

1/2 tsp. Black pepper

1/4 tsp. Garlic salt

1/4 c. Cilantro, finely chopped

1 c. Cheddar cheese, shredded

Heat olive oil in large dutch oven or pot over medium heat.

Add onion, celery and carrots, stirring and cooking for about 15 minutes, until softened.

Stir in garlic and cook for one minute.

Add chicken, chicken broth, pumpkin, cream, salt, pepper, garlic salt and cilantro.

Stir to combine.

When hot, stir in cheese to melt.