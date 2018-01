Chicken Tortilla Soup | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

1 onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tbsp. olive oil

2 tsp. chili powder

1 tsp. oregano

1 28-oz. can crushed tomatoes

3 cans chicken broth

1 can corn, drained

1 4.5- oz. can green chiles

1 can black beans, rinsed and drained

1/4 c. cilantro, chopped

4 chicken breasts, cut or torn in pieces.

Saute onion, garlic in olive oil.

Stir in chili powder, oregano, tomatoes and chicken broth; bring to a boil.

Stir in corn, green chilies, beans and cilantro.

Poach and add chicken.