Child labor laws to be introduced

Amid reports of the employment of children in meat packing plants, Sens. Bob Casey, D-Pa., and Patty Murray, D-Wash., and Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., announced today they will introduce legislation to protect children from exploitative child labor practices and hold the companies and individuals who take advantage of them accountable.

“The Children Harmed in Life-threatening or Dangerous (CHILD) Labor Act strengthens our ability to combat child labor by cracking down on employers who violate child labor laws with stronger penalties and allowing children who have been seriously injured to sue their employers,” the lawmakers said.

“The bill also expands child labor provisions to hold suppliers and subcontractors throughout the supply chain responsible and authorizes the Department of Labor to label goods that are produced with child labor,” they added.

“Children do not belong in factories or working during hours when they should be studying, spending time with their families, or simply being children. Yet too many bad actors get away with forcing kids to work long hours and under dangerous conditions,” said Casey. “It is long past time we bring our child labor laws into the 21st century and fight back against the employers, contractors, and subcontractors that violate them.”

The bill is endorsed by the National Employment Law Project, Child Labor Coalition, National Consumers League, and the Center for Law & Social Policy.

Axios reported that Sens. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Cory Booker, D-N.J., also will introduce a child labor bill called the Preventing Child Labor Exploitation Act.