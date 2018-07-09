 Chile-Glazed Shrimp | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo. | TheFencePost.com

Chile-Glazed Shrimp | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

2 pounds jumbo shrimp
1/2 c. orange juice
1/2 c. fresh cilantro
1 tbsp. red chile paste
1/4 c. extra-virgin olive oil
3 scallions, green only
3 tbsp. chipotle Tabasco
1/2 tsp. salt
2 cloves fresh garlic

Puree ingredients in food processor.
Marinate shrimp 2 to 3 hours.
Skewer and grill 3 to 4 minutes on each side.