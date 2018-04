Chili Tortilla Bake | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

1 pound extra-lean ground beef

2 cans tomato sauce

1 can black beans, rinsed and drained

1 cup frozen corn

1 can chopped green chilies

2 tbsp. dried minced onion

2 tbsp. chili powder

1 tsp. ground cumin

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. dried oregano

6 whole wheat tortillas

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a large skillet, cook beef over medium heat until no longer pink.

Stir in the tomato sauce, beans, corn, green chilies, onion, chili

powder, cumin, garlic powder and oregano, heat through.

In an 11×7-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray, layer half of the tortillas, beef mixture and cheese.

Repeat layers.

Bake uncovered for 25 to 30 minutes or until bubbly.