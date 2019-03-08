China buys U.S. sorghum

China bought 2.6 million bushels of U.S. sorghum between Feb. 28 and March 7, the Agriculture Department's Foreign Agricultural Service said Thursday in its latest export sales report.

The National Sorghum Producers said it was China's first significant purchase of U.S. sorghum since China initiated anti-dumping and countervailing duty cases against the commodity in February 2018 followed by a 25 percent tariff on sorghum and other U.S. commodities in June.

In response to the report, National Sorghum Producers Chairman Dan Atkisson, a sorghum farmer from Stockton, Kans., said, "This vessel purchase is great news for U.S. sorghum, and we are thrilled to see it on the books going into the 2019 planting season as hopefully a first of many."

"We look forward to returning to trade with our largest export partner, and we are encouraged by not only this sale but the reported 2.2 million bushel sale to Spain, as well. We believe today's news is a direct result of meetings between our two nations' leaders, and we appreciate both administrations continuing to press forward to achieve a long-term agreement in U.S. and China trade relations."