China cuts pork tariffs as agreement expected

China announced today that it would lower tariffs on a range of goods imported from around the world including frozen pork starting on Jan. 1 while President Donald Trump said Saturday that the United States and China will formally sign their phase one trade agreement “very shortly.”

“We just achieved a breakthrough on the trade deal and we will be signing it very shortly,” he said at a Turning Point USA event in Florida, Washington Trade Daily reported.

The agreement is expected to be signed by U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, rather than President Trump and Chinese President X, WTD said.