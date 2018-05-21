China ends sorghum probe, promises to buy U.S. ag as Trump delays tariffs

The Chinese Commerce Ministry announced last week it has terminated anti-dumping and countervailing duty investigations into U.S. sorghum, and said the temporary anti-dumping deposit collected will be returned in full on the grounds that these measures do not serve public interest. the National Sorghum Producers announced.

"National Sorghum Producers is gratified by this announcement and this quick result, which is a win for China and a win for America's sorghum farmers," National Sorghum Producers Chairman Don Bloss, a sorghum producer from Pawnee City, Neb., said in a statement.

"We agree that it is in China's public interest to terminate these cases, and we look forward to deepening our trade ties with our Chinese partners and customers."

In a statement, Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts, R-Kan., said, "America's sorghum producers can breathe a sigh of relief today. I thank President Trump for listening every time I brought this issue before him at the White House. I look forward to the administration's continued engagement with China, and I urge President Trump to continue pursuing open markets for all U.S. industries."

On Saturday, the Chinese and U.S. governments issued a joint statement that during trade consultations last week "There was a consensus on taking effective measures to substantially reduce the United States trade deficit in goods with China."

"To meet the growing consumption needs of the Chinese people and the need for high-quality economic development, China will significantly increase purchases of United States goods and services.

"This will help support growth and employment in the United States. Both sides agreed on meaningful increases in United States agriculture and energy exports. The United States will send a team to China to work out the details."

On Sunday, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said the United States and China are putting the trade war "on hold," including the tariffs on steel and aluminum that U.S. farmers leaders feared would lead to a retaliatory tariffs on U.S. food products.

"Right now we have agreed to put the tariffs on hold while we try to execute the framework," Mnuchin said on Fox News Sunday. "We expect to see a very big increase, 35 to 45 percent increases in agriculture this year alone."