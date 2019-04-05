China news service cites trade ‘consensus,’ Perdue presence

President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have reached a "consensus" that guides trade negotiations, the Xinhua news agency said late Thursday, after Chinese Vice Premier Liu He met Trump at the White House with Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue among the officials present.

Xinhua, the official Chinese state news service, reported, "Liu He said that in the past two days, the economic and trade teams of the two sides have conducted fruitful consultations, especially on important issues such as the text of economic and trade agreements. Under the guidance of the consensus of the two heads of state, the two sides will continue to work hard, hold close consultations, make more progress on issues of mutual concern, live up to the major responsibilities of the two heads of state and the people, complete negotiations on economic and trade agreements between the two countries as soon as possible, and promote the two. The country's economic and trade relations have developed in a healthy and stable manner."

Trump said, "If we have a deal, there'll be a summit. I would say we'll know over the next four weeks," according to a White House press pool report.

Trump said, "We're talking intellectual property protection and theft. We're talking about certain tariffs," The New York Times reported.