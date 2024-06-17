China opens anti-dumping investigation into EU pork

In an apparent response to European Union curbs on the importation of electric vehicles, China has opened an an anti-dumping investigation into imported pork and its by-products from the European Union, Reuters reported.

The New York Times pointed out that China was acting quickly after the EU decided recently to impose preliminary tariffs on electric cars imported from there.

Copa and Cogeca, the umbrella organizations for European farm groups and cooperatives, noted that China had already launched an investigation into EU brandy production.

Copa and Cogeca said, “After several weeks of rumours in Brussels, today the EU pork sector got the confirmation of the launch of an anti-dumping investigation into its export to China of pork meat and other byproducts.”

“Given the recent developments and trade tensions rising between EU-China due to EU’s probe into their electric vehicle production, EU agri-food producers have been growing wary of further escalation, given the positive trade balance the sector enjoys in trade with China.

“This is not the first time EU’s well performing agri-food products are caught in the crossfire of disputes concerning other sectors. From the perspective of the pork producers and the agri-food sector that works hard to ensure and maintain market access in China, this is not acceptable.

“Taking part in this investigation will be a very costly and burdensome process and will most likely lead to loss of market in China. Our pigmeat exports to China have already significantly decreased in the previous years, as they’ve rebuilt the local production following the large African swine fever outbreak, but EU still exports important quantities of byproducts, many of which don’t really find their market in Europe.

“This investigation will surely be impactful for EU producers, especially those in Spain, the Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, France but also Belgium, which has just recently re-gained market access to China.

“The commission should make sure there is no further escalation and that our sector is not the one picking up the bill once again for disputes concerning other sectors. It must also ensure our producers are well supported in the process of this investigation and whatever the effects of its outcome might be.”