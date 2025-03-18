China renews registrations for pork plants, cold storage facilities 

The National Pork Producers Council said today that China has renewed the registrations of all 300-plus U.S. pork harvesting and cold storage facilities eligible to export to China.

“U.S. pork producers now have maintained access and increased certainty to export their products to the 1.4-billion-person Chinese market,” said NPPC CEO Bryan Humphreys. “NPPC’s leadership and focus on market access for U.S. pork is paying off, and we’re not stopping here.”

Over the past few months, the Agriculture Department and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative have engaged with China’s General Administration of Customs to renew the registration of U.S. pork facilities that were set to expire or had recently expired, NPPC said.

These U.S. facilities have been renewed to export to China for five years, NPPC said, noting that 55% of U.S. pork exports go to China and Hong Kong.

Reuters reported that China also has renewed registrations for U.S. poultry facilities.