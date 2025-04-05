China retaliates against US as ag tariff comments continue

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

China announced on Friday it would retaliate against President Trump’s tariffs on Chinese products by imposing a 34% tariff on imports from the United States, raising fears in U.S. commodity markets and causing the Dow Jones Industrial Average to go down 2,200 points.

DTN/Progressive Farmer’s closing market commentary today noted, “Friday was overall a red day across markets, both financial and agricultural, as investors and traders continue to attempt to sort out the consequences — positive or negative — from this week’s tariff action announced by the Trump administration.”

China’s action follows Trump’s announcement Wednesday that the United States will implement a tariff of 10% on all imports with steeper reciprocal levies on trading partners including China and the European Union.

The 10% tariff on all U.S. imports will go into effect on Saturday while the so-called “reciprocal tariffs” on 60 countries will go into effect on Wednesday. There have been conflicting signs from the White House about whether Trump will engage in negotiations that could result in lower tariffs on products from certain countries.

The American Farm Bureau Federation published a guide to the tariffs and agricultural inputs that are exempted from the tariffs. The exemptions include herbicides, veterinary vaccines, and fertilizers containing potash, peat, lubricating oils and greases, and other energy products.

Meanwhile, ag groups continued to react to the Trump tariffs, and there were analyses of what imported products are most likely to be affected.

National Corn Growers Association President Kenneth Hartman Jr., said, “Approximately 15% of the U.S. corn crop is exported every year, and international markets are critical to our bottom line.”

“So, we are aware of the potential effects that these new tariffs could have on corn growers who are already faced with a troubling economic landscape,” Hartman said.

“We encourage productive negotiations and have supplied the administration with ideas for removing barriers to U.S. corn, ethanol and other corn products as a path to help rectify trade imbalances and help corn growers be more competitive.

“Brazil, for example, could eliminate the 18% tariffs it puts on imports of ethanol, which is a particularly egregious practice and one that we are pleased to see the president address. The country should move to quickly come to the negotiating table so that it can rectify this situation.”

The American Soybean Association noted that the “10% baseline tariffs on all countries and additional, individualized tariff rates on approximately 60 countries impacts all of U.S. soy’s top 10 export markets.”

“This includes No. 1 export market, China. The new duties on China will stack atop the 20% tariffs already imposed, bringing the tariff rate on Chinese goods entering the U.S. to 54%.”

ASA President Caleb Ragland, who farms soy and other crops in Kentucky, added, “We are hoping that from obstacles can come opportunity and that the administration will swiftly work with the affected countries to create new market access opportunities for U.S. soy and other U.S. products in these markets so these higher tariffs can be removed. That includes pursuing a Phase 2 Trade Agreement with China.”

Ragland added that ASA supports “quickly updating” the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade.

“ASA supports the administration’s goal of achieving greater fairness in U.S. trading relationships,” Ragland said. “Its reciprocal tariff strategy holds great promise for achieving new market access for U.S. agricultural goods, but ASA strongly encourages the administration to avoid punitive tariffs without negotiations to address tariff and non-tariff barriers. Tit-for-tat trade wars are not beneficial, and U.S. agriculture cannot afford them.”

The U.S. Apple Association said, “With the president’s tariffs announcement, all of the top five export markets for U.S. apples have been targeted. Mexico, Canada, Taiwan, Vietnam and India in 2024 combined to purchase $756 million worth of U.S. apples.”

“We support holding trading partners accountable,” U.S. Apple said. “Countries that would be ideal markets for U.S. apples shut us out due to nontariff trade barriers. That’s why US Apple strongly supported the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement which is working well, and those countries remain our largest export destinations.

“As we painfully experienced with India in the past, U.S. tariffs can trigger retaliatory measures that restrict access to key export markets and harm apple growers across the country. It’s critical for the health of the entire U.S. apple industry to maintain strong, stable trade relationships with all of our current and potential export partners.”

National Milk Producers Federation President and CEO Gregg Doud, who served as the chief agricultural negotiator in the first Trump administration, said, “Tariffs can be a useful tool for negotiating fairer terms of trade.”

“To that end, we are glad to see the administration focusing on long-time barriers to trade that the European Union and India have imposed on our exports. In fact, 20% reciprocal tariffs are a bargain for the EU considering the highly restrictive tariff and nontariff barriers the EU imposes on our dairy exporters,” Doud said.

“If Europe retaliates against the United States, we encourage the administration to respond strongly by raising tariffs on European cheeses and butter. We also appreciate the president’s recognition of the sizable barriers facing U.S. dairy exports into the Canadian market.”

U.S. Dairy Export Council President and CEO Krysta Harden said, “A firm hand and decisive approach to driving changes is most needed with the European Union and India to correct their distortive trade policies and mistreatment of American agriculture including both imbalanced tariff barriers and nontariff choke-points such as the misuse of geographical indications to block sales of our cheeses.”

But Harden added, “The strong majority of our trading partner relationships are positive ones; this includes many of the countries that will see higher tariffs imposed on them. We encourage the administration to work swiftly with these constructive partners to negotiate new trading terms that expand opportunities for U.S. exports and secure the elimination of both tariff and non-tariff barriers.”

Bobby Hanks, Louisiana rice miller and chair of the USA Rice International Trade Policy Committee, said, “We are encouraged by the president’s actions to address imports by bad actors, particularly in the case of Thailand, India, China, Vietnam and Pakistan.”

“We are hopeful that the administration will continue to work closely with the rice industry to further address the blatant over-subsidization and protectionist practices by these large exporters that all enjoy trade surpluses with the United States.”

Hanks continued, “We are hopeful that these tariffs will create leverage to pursue meaningful market access in future negotiations with many of these markets or an opportunity to address some of the protectionist actions taken by these markets to gain unfair advantage over U.S. rice farmers and exporters.”

The Southern Shrimp Alliance said, “We’ve watched as multigenerational family businesses tie up their boats, unable to compete with foreign producers who play by a completely different set of rules.”

“We are grateful for the Trump administration’s actions today, which will preserve American jobs, food security, and our commitment to ethical production.”

The Southern Shrimp Alliance also published a list of the countries from which the United States imports most shrimp, and the tariff rates of those countries.

The Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America said, “While our industry remains resilient, these trade policies create significant uncertainty in supply chains and pricing, affecting the entire beverage alcohol industry and the broader hospitality sector.”

“Ultimately, consumers will bear the brunt of these changes, facing higher prices and reduced access to the diverse selection of products they expect. WSWA strongly urges U.S. officials and their counterparts abroad to engage in meaningful negotiations that result in fair and reciprocal trade practices.”

Fresh Portal has assembled comments from fruit and vegetable groups around the world.

Mexico has avoided most tariff increases because it is part of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade, but beer in aluminum cans will be subject to a new tariff, Mexico Daily News reported.

Consumers should expect higher prices for sugar, coffee, rice, prepared soups and nuts, The Washington Post said.

Axios cited coffee, but added chocolate, vanilla, bananas, fruits and vegetables from South America and shrimp.