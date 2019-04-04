China trade talks continue, but no summit

President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice President Liu He are scheduled to be meeting right now on trade negotiations, but Trump is not likely to announce a summit between him and Chinese President Xi Jinping today, Reuters reported.

Earlier in the day, The New York Times and The Washington Post reported that Trump might make the announcement as soon as this afternoon. But Reuters reported that a senior administration official said there would be no announcement today.

All media reports said that the issue of when the Trump administration would end tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum remains on the table. The Chinese want the tariffs, which have led China to impose retaliatory tariffs on U.S. farm products, to end when the deal is struck, but Trump wants to keep the tariffs on to ensure Chinese compliance, according to the media reports.