Chinese buy corn as trade talks to resume

Chinese buyers have bought 300,000 metric tons of corn, the Agriculture Department said Friday, as U.S. officials are scheduled to travel to China to resume trade talks on Thursday.

The White House announced Saturday that "at the direction of President Donald J. Trump, United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin will travel to Beijing, China, for principal-level meetings starting on March 28, 2019, to continue negotiations aimed at improving the trade relationship between the United States and China."

"The United States principals will be accompanied by Deputy United States Trade Representative Jeffrey Gerrish and other senior officials from the Office of the United States Trade Representative and the Department of the Treasury."

The White House added, "The United States looks forward to welcoming a delegation from China led by Vice Premier Liu He for meetings in Washington starting on April 3, 2019."

The U.S. Grains Council said Friday, "The corn purchase by China announced today in USDA's export sales report is very welcome news for U.S. agriculture, and we see it as a positive sign for the U.S.-China relationship as intense negotiations continue. The outcome of these talks is crucial to U.S. grains and ethanol, and we appreciate continued engagement by our negotiators and their counterparts in China."