Chocolate Cappuccino Cookies | Hannah Heath – Rapid City, S.D.

2 cups butter or margarine, softened

4 c. firmly packed brown sugar

4 large eggs

5 1/2 c. flour

1 c. baking cocoa

1/4 c. instant coffee granules

1 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. salt

1 package cinnamon baking chips

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Beat butter at medium speed until creamy with electric mixer.

Gradually add brown sugar, beating well.

Add eggs, beating until blended.

Combine flour and next five ingredients.

Gradually add to butter mixture, beating at low speed until just blended.

Stir in chips (can also use peanut butter chips if desired).

Drop by rounded tablespoonfuls, 2 inches apart onto lightly greased baking sheet.

Bake in batches, for 8 to 10 minutes.

Cool on sheets for 5 minutes.

Remove to wire rack to cool completely.