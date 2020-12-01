Chocolate Caramel Wafers

1 package (14 ounces) caramels

1/4 cup evaporated milk

1 package (12 ounces) vanilla wafers

8 plain milk chocolate candy bars (1.55 ounces each), broken into squares

Chopped pecans, optional

Place caramels and milk in a microwave-safe bowl; microwave, uncovered, on high for 2 minutes or until melted.

Stir until smooth.

Spread over vanilla wafers; place on ungreased baking sheets.

Top each with a chocolate square.

Place in a 225° oven for 1-2 minutes or until chocolate is melted.

Spread with an icing knife.

Sprinkle with pecans if desired.