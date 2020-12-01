Chocolate Caramel Wafers
1 package (14 ounces) caramels
1/4 cup evaporated milk
1 package (12 ounces) vanilla wafers
8 plain milk chocolate candy bars (1.55 ounces each), broken into squares
Chopped pecans, optional
Place caramels and milk in a microwave-safe bowl; microwave, uncovered, on high for 2 minutes or until melted.
Stir until smooth.
Spread over vanilla wafers; place on ungreased baking sheets.
Top each with a chocolate square.
Place in a 225° oven for 1-2 minutes or until chocolate is melted.
Spread with an icing knife.
Sprinkle with pecans if desired.
