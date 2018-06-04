Chocolate-Covered Strawberries | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

1 c. semi-sweet chocolate morsels

1 1/2 tsp. butter

1 pint fresh strawberries, hulls intact, washed and dried

Put semi-sweet chocolate and butter in a microwave-safe bowl.

Microwave in 20-second increments until melted and stirable.

Hold strawberry by the stem and dip in chocolate until covered.

Let excess drip off and place strawberries on a piece of wax paper or cookie sheet.

Place in refrigerator until set.

Best if served the same day.

Refrigerate any leftovers.