Chocolate-Covered Strawberries | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

1 c. semi-sweet chocolate morsels
1 1/2 tsp. butter
1 pint fresh strawberries, hulls intact, washed and dried

Put semi-sweet chocolate and butter in a microwave-safe bowl.
Microwave in 20-second increments until melted and stirable.
Hold strawberry by the stem and dip in chocolate until covered.
Let excess drip off and place strawberries on a piece of wax paper or cookie sheet.
Place in refrigerator until set.
Best if served the same day.
Refrigerate any leftovers.