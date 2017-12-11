Chocolate Mint Creme Cookies | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

1 1/2 c. powdered sugar

1 c. softened real butter

2 squares unsweetened chocolate, melted and cooled

1 egg

1 tsp. vanilla

2 1/2 c. flour

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. cream of tartar

1 tsp. salt

In a large mixing bowl, cream butter and powdered sugar.

Add the chocolate, egg and vanilla; mix well.

Combine the dry ingredients, gradually add to creamed mixture, beating well.

Shape dough into a 2-inch diameter roll and wrap in plastic wrap.

Refrigerate for 1 hour or until firm.

Unwrap dough and cut into one-eighth-inch slices.

Place on ungreased cookie sheet.

Bake at 400 degrees for 7 or 8 minutes, or until edges are firm.

Remove to wire racks to cool.

Choose a frosting for your taste.

Store in air-tight container.