Chocolate Mint Eclair Dessert | Carrie Lehman – Mack, Colo.

Chocolate graham crackers

3 c. milk

2 pkgs. (3.3 oz. each) instant vanilla pudding mix

3/4 tsp. mint extract

3-4 drops green food coloring

8 oz. Cool Whip

Frosting:

6 tbsp. cocoa

2 tbsp. oil

1 tsp. vanilla

1/2 tsp. mint extract

3 tbsp. butter

1 1/2 cups powdered sugar

3 tbsp. milk

Grease a 9×13-inch pan and line with crackers.

Whisk milk and pudding mix for 2 minutes.

Whisk in extract and coloring.

Fold in whipped topping.

Spread half of pudding over crackers and add a second layer of crackers.

Top with remaining pudding and a third layer of crackers.

Frosting:

Melt butter and stir in remaining ingredients with wire whisk.

Spread over dessert.

Cover and refrigerate 8 hours before serving.