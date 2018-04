Chocolate-Peanut Butter Bark | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

2 c. milk chocolate chips

2 c. peanut butter chips

1 c. chopped, salted peanuts

Line a cookie sheet with foil and set aside.

Melt the chips in a large saucepan over low heat, stirring frequently, until smooth.

You can also melt the chips in a large bowl in the microwave on medium power for 2-4 minutes, stirring once.

Stir in peanuts.

Spread mixture onto cookie sheet and refrigerate about 1 hour to harden.

Break into pieces and store in tightly-covered container.